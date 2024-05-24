Qevlar AI Cloud Description

Qevlar AI is a cloud security platform that autonomously investigates cloud security alerts and provides remediation recommendations. The platform connects to existing security tools to pull, enrich, and analyze data from multiple sources to trace incidents across cloud components and services. The system performs automated alert investigation to identify false positives and help security operations center (SOC) analysts prioritize critical alerts. It analyzes alerts from SIEM and EDR tools, conducting investigations within minutes rather than hours. Qevlar AI integrates data from various cloud security tools to provide visibility across cloud environments. The platform uses machine learning to adapt to the evolving cloud security landscape, rather than relying on static rules or playbooks. The solution is designed for MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC teams to improve incident response efficiency in cloud environments. It provides investigation results with suggested remedial actions to streamline the alert triage and response process.