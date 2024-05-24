Qevlar AI Cloud Logo

Qevlar AI Cloud

AI-powered cloud security alert investigation and remediation platform

Cloud Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Qevlar AI Cloud Description

Qevlar AI is a cloud security platform that autonomously investigates cloud security alerts and provides remediation recommendations. The platform connects to existing security tools to pull, enrich, and analyze data from multiple sources to trace incidents across cloud components and services. The system performs automated alert investigation to identify false positives and help security operations center (SOC) analysts prioritize critical alerts. It analyzes alerts from SIEM and EDR tools, conducting investigations within minutes rather than hours. Qevlar AI integrates data from various cloud security tools to provide visibility across cloud environments. The platform uses machine learning to adapt to the evolving cloud security landscape, rather than relying on static rules or playbooks. The solution is designed for MSSPs, enterprise SOCs, and hybrid SOC teams to improve incident response efficiency in cloud environments. It provides investigation results with suggested remedial actions to streamline the alert triage and response process.

Qevlar AI Cloud FAQ

Common questions about Qevlar AI Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qevlar AI Cloud is AI-powered cloud security alert investigation and remediation platform developed by Qevlar AI. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, AI Powered Security, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox