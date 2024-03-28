Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cloud Sniper is a free cloud investigation and response automation tool. Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation is a commercial cloud investigation and response automation tool by Tamnoon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud investigation and response automation fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams investigating cloud incidents without a dedicated forensics workflow will find Cloud Sniper's appeal in its free tier and centralized correlation engine that connects incidents across multiple cloud providers without requiring agents. The 188 GitHub stars reflect active community validation around its automation capabilities for response actions. Skip this if you need deep integrations with your existing SOAR platform or run primarily on-premises infrastructure; Cloud Sniper is built for teams that can tolerate some manual enrichment work in exchange for lower operational overhead.
Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation
Mid-market and enterprise security ops teams drowning in cloud alerts will see immediate value in Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation because it actually closes the gap between detection and fix,AI generates remediation plans with executable CLI commands and IaC templates, then humans verify before execution, cutting mean time to remediate by weeks. The platform covers the full RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) and PR.IR (Infrastructure Resilience) lifecycle, meaning you're not just alerting on problems, you're preventing recurrence through guardrails. Skip this if your team is still hunting for a single CSPM or you need broad compliance reporting; Tamnoon is built for orgs that have detection wired but lack the operational bandwidth to actually remediate at scale.
Cloud Sniper is a centralized cloud security operations platform that provides incident response, threat correlation, and automated security actions for cloud infrastructure protection.
AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution
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Common questions about comparing Cloud Sniper vs Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation for your cloud investigation and response automation needs.
Cloud Sniper: Cloud Sniper is a centralized cloud security operations platform that provides incident response, threat correlation, and automated security actions for cloud infrastructure protection..
Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation: AI-driven cloud security remediation platform with automated fix execution. built by Tamnoon. Core capabilities include Centralized cloud security alert aggregation, AI-driven alert enrichment with cloud environment context, Alert deduplication and aggregation..
Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cloud Sniper is open-source with 188 GitHub stars. Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation is developed by Tamnoon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cloud Sniper and Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation serve similar Cloud Investigation and Response Automation use cases: both are Cloud Investigation and Response Automation tools. Key differences: Cloud Sniper is Free while Tamnoon Agentic Cloud Remediation is Commercial, Cloud Sniper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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