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AiStrike Cloud Investigation

by AiStrike

AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response

Cloud Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Aws
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AiStrike Cloud Investigation Description

AiStrike Cloud Investigation is a cloud security platform that unifies detection, investigation, and response capabilities for cloud environments. The platform uses AI and LLM-powered intelligence to analyze security alerts, correlate threats, and automate response actions. The solution enriches alerts with contextual intelligence and groups related alerts by root cause to reduce noise and accelerate triage. It provides AI-guided investigation capabilities that assess business impact of threats and help prioritize critical alerts while documenting evidence. The platform automates security workflows with human oversight, enabling coordinated response actions across teams. It continuously assesses asset exposure using threat intelligence and maps emerging risks to understand potential impact. Key capabilities include entity behavior profiling, alert prioritization based on severity and exposure, built-in promptbooks for guided investigation, and one-click response automation. The platform links security issues to root artifacts and enables proactive remediation in the cloud software lifecycle including CI/CD pipelines. AiStrike deploys as a containerized solution across major cloud providers using agentless API integrations with minimal read-only privileges. It provides out-of-the-box integrations with AWS security services including GuardDuty, Security Hub, Inspector, and Macie.

AiStrike Cloud Investigation FAQ

Common questions about AiStrike Cloud Investigation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AiStrike Cloud Investigation is AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response developed by AiStrike. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AWS.

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