Symbiant Risk Controls & Policies Software Description

Symbiant Risk Controls & Policies Software is a GRC platform designed to centrally manage risk controls and policies across organizations. The software provides functionality for ISO 27001 compliance, including one-click generation of Statement of Applicability documents. The platform supports Risk Control Self-Assessments (RCSA) by linking controls to assessments, incidents, and risks. It automatically adjusts residual risk scores when controls fail and provides real-time visibility into control status through an active/inactive switch mechanism. Users can attach policies directly to controls for reference and compliance purposes, create logical groupings for control management, and identify key controls critical to their organization. The system generates Control Effectiveness Reports and supports automated risk scoring. The software includes module linking capabilities that connect with questionnaire/assessment modules and risk register modules. Automated email notifications alert teams to control changes and send reminders for task completion. The platform is fully customizable to match organizational processes, terminology, and layouts. An optional AI assistant feature is available that analyzes data across modules, performs root cause analysis, predicts consequences of control failures, and identifies how risks may cascade across the organization. The software is offered as a modular solution with unlimited user access.