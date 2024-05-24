Symbiant Audit Management Software Description

Symbiant Audit Management Software is a modular platform designed to manage the complete audit lifecycle from planning through resolution. The software centralizes audit processes, enabling organizations to track findings, assign actions, and monitor remediation activities. The platform consists of three core modules that can be deployed individually or together. The Audit Action Tracking module manages the implementation and monitoring of audit-related actions. The Audit Working Papers module provides tools for audit planning and reporting. The Audit Assessments module enables creation of questionnaires and surveys for conducting tests and evaluations. The software includes customizable fields, templates, and workflows to adapt to different audit processes. Built-in alerts, reminders, and tracking capabilities support follow-through on audit findings. The platform offers reporting and dashboard functionality for visibility into audit status and outcomes. Symbiant includes optional AI capabilities designed to analyze audit data and provide insights. The software is endorsed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). The platform operates on a modular pricing structure, with individual modules available separately or as a combined solution. The software supports both internal and external audit functions across various industries including financial services, government, healthcare, and education sectors.