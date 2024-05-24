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SpamExperts Email Security

by SpamExperts

Email security platform filtering spam, phishing, and malware threats

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Spam Prevention
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SpamExperts Email Security Description

SpamExperts Email Security is an email filtering platform that protects against spam, phishing, and malware threats. The solution uses a filtering engine that analyzes millions of emails daily to identify and block malicious content before it reaches users. The platform continuously monitors global email traffic to detect emerging threats and shares threat intelligence across all customers in real time. It claims to neutralize 100% of malware outbreaks through this collective defense approach. SpamExperts includes email continuity functionality that maintains email service during mail server outages. Users can read, reply, and compose emails directly from the interface while their primary mail server is offline, preventing communication interruptions and data loss. The system adapts to new threats through machine learning capabilities that retrain filters based on evolving attack patterns. Support teams can correct false positives and retrain the filtering engine to improve accuracy over time. The platform is designed to reduce support workload and optimize network resources by minimizing false positives and lowering maintenance requirements. It operates as an incoming email filter that processes messages before they reach the organization's mail infrastructure.

SpamExperts Email Security FAQ

Common questions about SpamExperts Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SpamExperts Email Security is Email security platform filtering spam, phishing, and malware threats developed by SpamExperts. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Spam Prevention.

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