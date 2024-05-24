Security Weaver Process Auditor
Continuous controls monitoring solution for SAP business processes
Security Weaver Process Auditor
Continuous controls monitoring solution for SAP business processes
Security Weaver Process Auditor Description
Security Weaver Process Auditor is a continuous control monitoring solution designed for SAP environments. The product monitors key business processes to ensure compliance and identify misuse, errors, and suspicious transactions within SAP systems. The solution provides automated alerts and case assignment functionality that routes exceptions to responsible parties for review. It includes out-of-the-box control templates based on best practices that are available for immediate deployment. The monitoring capability is configurable, allowing controls to run in true real-time or in batch mode depending on requirements. Process Auditor generates automated reports that range from highly summarized to detailed views, with full customization options. The product offers a controls framework for monitoring end-user activity within SAP transactional processes. The solution addresses multiple use cases including compliance monitoring for auditors, system control for security administrators, risk reduction for executives, and error detection for finance managers. It specifically targets issues such as duplicate payments and other transactional errors that impact organizational resources.
Security Weaver Process Auditor FAQ
Common questions about Security Weaver Process Auditor including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Security Weaver Process Auditor is Continuous controls monitoring solution for SAP business processes developed by Security Weaver. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Case Management, Security Audit.
ALTERNATIVES
Whistleblowing and case management software for reporting and investigations
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