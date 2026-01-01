Panaseer Continuous Controls Monitoring
Panaseer Continuous Controls Monitoring Description
Panaseer Continuous Controls Monitoring is a data analytics platform that provides visibility into cybersecurity control effectiveness across enterprise environments. The platform aggregates data from security, IT, and business tools to create verified asset inventories and identify unknown or unprotected assets. The platform offers 250+ pre-built cyber metrics mapped to industry frameworks including PCI DSS, CRI, DORA, NIST CSF, CIS, and NYDFS. It provides automated compliance reporting with evidence-based reports and audit trails. The system covers ten cyber control domains with configurable dashboards that display performance scores by business unit, region, and team. Panaseer includes role-based access control allowing different stakeholders to view relevant data. Asset and control owners can access specific metrics, security leaders can track performance trends, internal audit teams can verify compliance data, and executives receive high-level summaries for board reporting. The platform uses agentless data connectors for integration with existing security tools including vulnerability scanners, GRC platforms, SIEMs, and data lakes. It features enterprise-grade capabilities such as RBAC, SSO, and MFA support. The system includes AI capabilities that surface risk drivers, prioritize actions, and generate summaries from control data. Additional features include Compound Risk Metrics for cross-domain risk analysis, Top Analysis for identifying hidden dependencies, customer-managed catalogs, and API access for automation.
