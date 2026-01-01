Prancer Compliance-Driven Testing Logo

Prancer Compliance-Driven Testing is a compliance management platform that provides continuous security validation for regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and FedRAMP. The platform uses the SwarmHack autonomous pentesting engine to perform scheduled security testing and automatically maps discovered vulnerabilities to MITRE ATT&CK and OCSF 1.1.0 control frameworks. The platform generates timestamped proof-of-concept evidence from live exploit validation to demonstrate control effectiveness. This evidence is formatted for auditor consumption and can be accessed through dashboards or exported reports. The system operates on an automated cadence, eliminating manual evidence collection processes that traditionally require screenshots, logs, and spreadsheets. The platform integrates with CI/CD and application security pipelines to provide continuous audit readiness throughout the development lifecycle. It produces compliance control mappings automatically, reducing the time required for audit preparation. The system maintains ongoing validation rather than point-in-time testing, providing year-round audit readiness. Prancer targets CISOs, compliance officers, and managed service providers who need to demonstrate security posture to boards, regulators, and clients. The platform addresses the limitations of quarterly or annual compliance testing by providing continuous, automated validation with exploit-based evidence.

Prancer Compliance-Driven Testing is Continuous compliance testing platform with automated pentesting validation developed by Prancer Enterprise. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Automation, CI CD.

