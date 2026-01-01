BAAR Technologies BAAR-CA Logo

Automates compliance assessment, monitoring, and control management processes.

GRC
Commercial
BAAR Technologies BAAR-CA Description

BAAR-CA is a compliance assurance platform that automates the assessment, monitoring, and management of controls within IT environments. The platform addresses challenges related to limited resources, manual processing, distributed data, and technological diversity in compliance operations. The solution provides standardized frameworks, templates, and workflows for evaluating security controls, policies, and procedures. It automates testing of operational effectiveness through predefined tests, scripts, and simulations to validate compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. BAAR-CA includes capabilities for risk identification and prioritization, remediation management with task assignment and progress tracking, and real-time monitoring with audit-ready reporting. The platform maps controls to regulatory requirements and generates evidence of compliance for audits. Built on a low-code platform with visual editors and drag-and-drop workflows, the system features built-in RPA, native data engineering, and AI-driven workflows. The architecture enables connectivity to legacy systems, IoT devices, and infrastructure appliances. The platform supports compliance with standards including ISO27001, SOX, and SOC. It provides centralized control repositories, automated control assessments, risk-based prioritization, continuous monitoring dashboards, and comprehensive audit trails for documenting control activities and changes.

BAAR Technologies BAAR-CA is Automates compliance assessment, monitoring, and control management processes. developed by BAAR Technologies. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

