Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner: API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines. built by SecureLayer7. Core capabilities include Automated API vulnerability scanning, OWASP API Top 10 coverage, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.