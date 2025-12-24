Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

SecureLayer7 BugDazz API Security Scanner: API security scanner for automated vulnerability detection in CI/CD pipelines. built by SecureLayer7. Core capabilities include Automated API vulnerability scanning, OWASP API Top 10 coverage, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.