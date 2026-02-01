Pynt API Security Testing

Security teams managing sprawling API inventories across microservices and third-party integrations should evaluate Pynt API Security Testing for its LLM-powered context awareness, which actually understands business logic instead of just pattern-matching vulnerability signatures. The platform covers OWASP API Top 10 and business logic scenarios with automated remediation, addressing the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most teams ignore until it's too late. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass covering web apps, cloud infrastructure, and APIs; Pynt stays focused on the API surface where most modern breaches actually happen.