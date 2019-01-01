Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.