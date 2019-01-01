Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.