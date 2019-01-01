Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial secure code training tool by SecureFlag. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training
Enterprise and mid-market development teams will see the fastest behavior change from SecureFlag Secure Coding Training because its labs force developers to exploit and fix real vulnerabilities in their own tech stack, not generic code samples. The platform covers 150+ vulnerability types across 45+ technologies with pre-configured dev environments, meaning your team trains on what they actually build. Skip this if your organization needs a compliance checkbox course rather than hands-on skill building, or if you're a small team without dedicated security training budget; the pricing and customer success model are built for scaled SDLC programs, not individual contributors.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs SecureFlag Secure Coding Training for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. SecureFlag Secure Coding Training differentiates with Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is developed by SecureFlag founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and SecureFlag Secure Coding Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, DEVSECOPS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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