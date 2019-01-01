Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

SecureFlag Secure Coding Training

Enterprise and mid-market development teams will see the fastest behavior change from SecureFlag Secure Coding Training because its labs force developers to exploit and fix real vulnerabilities in their own tech stack, not generic code samples. The platform covers 150+ vulnerability types across 45+ technologies with pre-configured dev environments, meaning your team trains on what they actually build. Skip this if your organization needs a compliance checkbox course rather than hands-on skill building, or if you're a small team without dedicated security training budget; the pricing and customer success model are built for scaled SDLC programs, not individual contributors.