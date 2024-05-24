Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management Logo

Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management

by Secure Halo

Third-party risk management service for vendor security assessment

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management Description

Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management is a service that provides organizations with capabilities to assess, monitor, and mitigate risks associated with third-party vendors and external partners. The service focuses on evaluating vendor cybersecurity posture and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The platform conducts cybersecurity assessments of vendors to evaluate security controls, data handling practices, and incident response capabilities. It provides continuous monitoring of third-party activities using threat intelligence to identify and respond to emerging threats. Risk profiles are aggregated into a dashboard that provides real-time visibility into the third-party risk landscape. The service addresses compliance and regulatory alignment by ensuring vendors meet standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. It performs due diligence on new third-party partnerships to verify they meet security requirements. The service also works with legal and procurement teams to establish security requirements and incident response protocols in vendor contracts. The offering is designed for organizations that rely on third-party vendors for critical business operations and need to manage the cybersecurity risks that come with those relationships.

Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Secure Halo Third-Party Risk Management is Third-party risk management service for vendor security assessment developed by Secure Halo. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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