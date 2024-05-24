Kovrr AI Risk Governance Suite Description

Kovrr AI Risk Governance Suite is a cybersecurity GRC platform that combines governance, risk management, and compliance capabilities with cyber risk quantification (CRQ) technology. The platform translates cyber risks into financial impact assessments, providing quantified loss scenarios that can be analyzed by event type or initial attack vector. The solution includes an automated cyber risk register that allows organizations to create inventories of cyber risks and track mitigation actions. Risk owners can update the register as initiatives are executed, while security and risk management leaders can reprioritize based on the evolving threat landscape. The platform monitors cybersecurity control maturity and demonstrates adherence to security frameworks and regulations. It provides visibility into cyber risk exposure with granular insights into specific loss scenarios and their expected financial impact. This enables organizations to prioritize risk management initiatives based on potential harm. The system integrates with existing cybersecurity tools including SIEM, IAM, and vulnerability management solutions to provide a unified view of the GRC program. The platform supports ROI calculations for GRC initiatives by providing quantified cyber insights that translate technical security metrics into business terms. Organizations can use the platform to assess cyber threats, evaluate likelihood and impact, determine necessary controls, and implement mitigation initiatives while maintaining compliance with cybersecurity laws and standards.