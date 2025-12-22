Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.