Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security
Development teams and security leaders building cloud applications need SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security to embed Zero Trust thinking into their development process rather than bolt it on after. The tool includes a maturity assessment framework and implementation guidance specific to application development, which directly addresses PR.AT training gaps most organizations have; it's one of the few courses that treats Zero Trust as an architecture problem, not just a network one. Skip this if your team needs hands-on lab environments or wants to assess existing applications for Zero Trust compliance; SafeStack is education-first, not a scanner or penetration testing platform.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Codebashing vs SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security for your secure code training needs.
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security differentiates with Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development.
Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Codebashing and SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox