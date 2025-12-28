Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security
Development teams and security leaders building cloud applications need SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security to embed Zero Trust thinking into their development process rather than bolt it on after. The tool includes a maturity assessment framework and implementation guidance specific to application development, which directly addresses PR.AT training gaps most organizations have; it's one of the few courses that treats Zero Trust as an architecture problem, not just a network one. Skip this if your team needs hands-on lab environments or wants to assess existing applications for Zero Trust compliance; SafeStack is education-first, not a scanner or penetration testing platform.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security: Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security differentiates with Zero Trust architecture fundamentals training, Zero Trust maturity model education, Zero Trust implementation guidance for application development.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and SafeStack Zero Trust in Application Security serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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