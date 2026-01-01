Retarus Intelligent Document Processing
AI-powered document processing for automating inbound document workflows
Retarus Intelligent Document Processing Description
Retarus Intelligent Document Processing is a cloud-based service that automates the processing of inbound documents using AI and large language model technology. The solution converts unstructured documents into structured data through automated extraction and validation. The platform uses European LLM technology (Mistral Small 24B) to process various document types. It includes capabilities for recognizing partial deliveries and extracting variants within items through Subline Items Splitting functionality. The system features Instant Learning to improve recognition of recurring documents over time. The service provides end-to-end workflow automation from document receipt to ERP integration. Users can import master data to enhance accuracy and define keywords to trigger automated actions. A human-in-the-loop feature allows manual validation when needed to improve data accuracy. The platform includes a live dashboard for monitoring document processing status, automation levels, performance metrics, and errors in real time. The solution is designed for API-based integration with existing systems. Data processing occurs in European data centers with GDPR compliance. The service is positioned as an alternative to hyperscaler-based solutions for organizations requiring European data residency.
Retarus Intelligent Document Processing FAQ
Common questions about Retarus Intelligent Document Processing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Retarus Intelligent Document Processing is AI-powered document processing for automating inbound document workflows developed by Retarus. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Analytics.
