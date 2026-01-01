AccessAudit Free Scan Description

AccessAudit Free Scan is a web-based accessibility testing tool that analyzes websites for WCAG 2.1 compliance. The tool scans websites by URL and generates an accessibility score along with a detailed list of identified issues. The scanner operates without requiring user registration or account creation for basic functionality. Users can input a website URL and receive instant results showing compliance status and specific accessibility problems detected on the site. The tool tests against WCAG 2.1 standards and provides immediate feedback on accessibility issues. The free scan displays all detected issues without limitations. Additional features such as AI-powered fixes and the ability to save scan results require user signup. The scanning process completes in seconds and presents results that identify specific accessibility violations. The tool is designed for website owners, developers, and organizations that need to evaluate their web properties for accessibility compliance requirements.