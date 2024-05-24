CMMCMade Simple Logo

CMMCMade Simple

CMMC Level 1 compliance platform with templates and policy generation

CMMCMade Simple Description

CMMCMade Simple is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 1 compliance. The platform provides structured guidance to complete 59 requirements through 25 tasks with audit-ready documentation. The platform includes task templates with fill-in formats and clear instructions for all 25 required tasks. A policy generator feature allows users to answer questions to automatically create required policies. The SSP (System Security Plan) builder combines completed tasks into a final System Security Plan document. The platform focuses on simplifying the CMMC Level 1 compliance process by providing pre-built templates and structured workflows. Users work through the compliance requirements systematically, with the platform generating the necessary documentation for audit purposes. CMMCMade Simple is targeted at organizations that need to demonstrate CMMC Level 1 compliance, which is required for certain Department of Defense contractors and subcontractors handling Federal Contract Information.

CMMCMade Simple FAQ

Common questions about CMMCMade Simple including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CMMCMade Simple is CMMC Level 1 compliance platform with templates and policy generation developed by CMMC Resources. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, Documentation.

