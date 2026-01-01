ZeroThreat Compliance-Ready Security
ZeroThreat Compliance-Ready Security
ZeroThreat Compliance-Ready Security Description
ZeroThreat Compliance-Ready Security is a web application penetration testing platform designed to help organizations implement and maintain security compliance standards. The platform supports compliance frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. The solution performs automated web application security testing to identify vulnerabilities and monitor security standards. It aims to streamline audit processes and secure sensitive data through continuous security assessments. The platform reports a 98.9% accuracy rate in its testing results and claims to reduce manual penetration testing efforts by 90%. It requires zero configuration to begin scanning and delivers scan results at a speed described as 10 times faster than traditional methods. The tool provides security compliance insights through its scanning capabilities, allowing organizations to assess their security posture against regulatory requirements. It is positioned as a next-generation web application penetration testing solution focused on compliance readiness.
