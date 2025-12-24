Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..

Pynt API Security Testing: API security testing platform with LLM-powered context awareness and attack simulation. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include API and application asset discovery, LLM-powered context awareness for application understanding, OWASP Top 10 LLM vulnerability testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.