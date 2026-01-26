Introduction

Firewalls haven't been "just firewalls" for a long time. Stateful packet inspection alone won't stop a lateral movement attack, a misconfigured rule exposing your flat network, or a bot hammering your login endpoint with credential stuffing. The tools in this roundup operate at layers 4 through 7, handle policy management at scale, and in some cases use ML to catch what static rules miss.

The market splits into two camps. One side covers perimeter and endpoint network control: NGFWs, IPS, DNS filtering, per-app traffic rules. The other side covers firewall management and analysis: rule bloat cleanup, compliance gap detection, topology visualization. Both matter. A firewall with 4,000 stale rules is a liability, not a control.

This list covers both camps. Whether you're a solo engineer locking down a startup's endpoints, a mid-market team trying to get your firewall policy audit-ready, or an enterprise SOC dealing with multi-vendor rule sprawl, there's something here worth a closer look.

Compare NGFW Tools Side by Side Compare NGFW Tools Side by Side

1. Safing Portmaster Visit Website Portmaster is a host-based application firewall for desktops that gives you per-app network control, encrypted DNS, and a kill switch, all running locally with no cloud dependency. It's built by Safing, an Austrian privacy-focused company, and the entire codebase is open source. If you need to see exactly what process is phoning home and block it without touching a cloud console, this is the tool. Key Highlights Per-app firewall rules: block or allow network access at the process level

Secure DNS with DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS support built in

Kill switch cuts all traffic if the privacy network drops

Network history and bandwidth visibility per application

Completely free and on-premises, no telemetry to a vendor cloud Learn more about Safing Portmaster and find alternatives 1. Safing Portmaster Portmaster is a host-based application firewall for desktops that gives you per-app network control, encrypted DNS, and a kill switch, all running locally with no cloud dependency. It's built by Safing, an Austrian privacy-focused company, and the entire codebase is open source. If you need to see exactly what process is phoning home and block it without touching a cloud console, this is the tool. Key Highlights Per-app firewall rules: block or allow network access at the process level

Secure DNS with DNS-over-TLS and DNS-over-HTTPS support built in

Kill switch cuts all traffic if the privacy network drops

Network history and bandwidth visibility per application

Completely free and on-premises, no telemetry to a vendor cloud Visit Safing Portmaster website

2. Endian Firewall Community Visit Website Endian Firewall Community is a Linux-based UTM (Unified Threat Management) appliance that bundles stateful firewall, IPS, VPN, antivirus, and email security into a single deployable image. It's the open-source edition of Endian's commercial product, which means you get real enterprise-grade features without a license fee. Good fit for small offices or lab environments that need a full security stack on commodity hardware. Key Highlights Stateful firewall with IPS (Snort-based intrusion prevention)

VPN support for both SSL and IPSec tunnels



3. SafeLine WAF Visit Website SafeLine is a self-hosted WAF that sits in front of your web applications and handles bot filtering, rate limiting, HTTP flood DDoS protection, and geo-blocking. It's designed for teams that want WAF-level protection without paying Cloudflare or Imperva prices. The HTML and JS code encryption feature is unusual and worth noting: it obfuscates your frontend code at the edge to slow down scrapers and reverse engineers. Key Highlights Bot detection and filtering with IP threat intelligence feeds

HTTP flood DDoS protection and rate limiting



4. 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION Visit Website 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial network security platform built around a 13-layer security architecture, targeting mid-market and enterprise environments that need unified network defense across hybrid deployments. The product maps to NIST PR.IR and DE.CM, which matters if you're building a compliance-aligned security program. Details on the specific 13 layers aren't publicly granular, so a vendor demo is the right first step. Key Highlights 13-layer security architecture for defense-in-depth across the network

Hybrid deployment model supports on-premises and cloud environments



5. AhnLab Network PLUS Visit Website AhnLab Network PLUS is a modular network security suite from South Korean vendor AhnLab, combining their NGFW (XTG), IPS (AIPS), DDoS mitigation (DPX), and network sandboxing (MDS) under a single Threat Management System. The big differentiator is the centralized TMS console that gives you unified policy management and real-time graphical traffic analysis across all modules. If you're running a SOC and need a single pane of glass across NGFW, IPS, and sandbox, this architecture is worth evaluating. Key Highlights Modular architecture: NGFW, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox under one TMS console

Network sandboxing via AhnLab MDS for advanced threat detection



6. Albarius Visit Website Albarius is a cloud-based firewall policy management tool that uses ML to scan your existing firewall rules, traffic logs, and network flows, then automatically generates optimized rules and flags security gaps. The one-click policy deployment with built-in approval workflows and revert capabilities is the kind of feature that prevents the 2am 'we pushed a bad rule' incident. It's squarely aimed at mid-market and enterprise teams managing complex, multi-firewall environments. Key Highlights ML-based analysis of firewall rules, traffic logs, and network flows

Automated rule generation with one-click deployment to firewalls



7. AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer Visit Website AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer does one thing really well: it makes sense of your firewall rule sprawl. It identifies unused, duplicate, and expired rules, maps applications to the firewall rules they depend on, and runs what-if traffic queries so you can predict the impact of a rule change before you push it. The AI-powered application discovery and natural language chatbot (AlgoBot) are genuinely useful for teams that inherited a firewall policy they didn't write. Key Highlights Identifies unused, duplicate, and expired firewall rules automatically

What-if traffic query analysis before pushing rule changes



How to Choose the Right Tool

The right firewall tool depends on where your pain actually is. Are you trying to control outbound traffic from endpoints? Protect a web application from OWASP Top 10 attacks? Clean up 5,000 stale firewall rules before your next audit? Each of those problems has a different answer. Here's what to think through before you commit.

Deployment model first: On-premises tools like Safing Portmaster and AhnLab Network PLUS keep traffic data local, which matters for regulated industries and air-gapped environments. Cloud-managed tools like Albarius and SafeLine WAF trade that control for easier management. Hybrid options like AlgoSec and 13 Layers sit in the middle. Know your data residency requirements before you evaluate anything else.

Host-based vs. network perimeter vs. WAF: These are different problem spaces. Portmaster controls traffic at the endpoint process level. Endian Firewall Community protects a network perimeter. SafeLine WAF protects web applications specifically. Don't buy a WAF when you need a network firewall, and don't buy a network firewall when your problem is OWASP injection attacks on your API.

Policy management complexity: If you're managing more than a handful of firewalls or have inherited a rule base you don't fully understand, a dedicated analyzer like AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer or Albarius pays for itself fast. Rule bloat is a real attack surface. A rule that was added in 2019 for a decommissioned server and never removed is a gap waiting to be exploited.

Team size and operational overhead: A 3-person security team can't babysit a complex UTM stack. Endian Firewall Community is powerful but requires Linux administration skills and ongoing tuning. Portmaster is low-overhead for endpoint control. AlgoSec and Albarius are built to reduce operational burden on larger teams, not add to it.

Compliance requirements: If you're working toward SOC 2, PCI DSS, or NIST CSF alignment, tools that map explicitly to those frameworks save you documentation time. AhnLab Network PLUS, Albarius, and AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer all reference NIST categories in their feature sets. That's not just marketing: it means the reporting outputs are structured to feed compliance evidence.

Budget reality: Three tools on this list are free: Portmaster, Endian Firewall Community, and SafeLine WAF (free tier). If you're a startup or running a lab, start there. The commercial tools (Albarius, AlgoSec, AhnLab, 13 Layers) are priced for organizations with existing firewall infrastructure to manage. Don't pay for policy management tooling if you only have one firewall.

Threat intelligence integration: For environments facing targeted attacks, threat intel feeds matter. AhnLab Network PLUS integrates threat intelligence across its modular stack. SafeLine WAF uses IP threat intelligence for bot filtering. If you're in a sector that gets targeted (finance, healthcare, critical infrastructure), verify what feeds a tool supports and whether you can bring your own.

Vendor support and community: Open-source tools like Endian Firewall Community rely on community forums and self-service documentation. That's fine if you have the skills. Commercial tools come with SLAs. For production environments where a misconfigured firewall rule means downtime, know what your support options are before you're in an incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the difference between a next-generation firewall and a traditional stateful firewall? A traditional stateful firewall tracks TCP/UDP connection state and filters on IP, port, and protocol. An NGFW adds application-layer inspection (layer 7), user identity awareness, IPS, and often SSL/TLS inspection. The practical difference is that an NGFW can block Slack while allowing HTTPS, or detect a Cobalt Strike beacon inside allowed traffic. Can I use a WAF like SafeLine as a replacement for a network firewall? Is Endian Firewall Community production-ready or just for labs? When does firewall rule analysis tooling like AlgoSec or Albarius become worth the cost? Does Safing Portmaster work for enterprise endpoint deployments? How do I evaluate an NGFW vendor if the feature lists all look the same?

Conclusion

The firewall market has fragmented into specialized tools that each solve a specific slice of the problem. Portmaster and SafeLine handle endpoint and web app protection at zero cost. Endian gives you a full UTM stack on commodity hardware. AhnLab and 13 Layers target organizations that need a unified commercial platform. Albarius and AlgoSec exist because firewall policy management is its own discipline, and most teams are drowning in rule debt. Pick the tool that matches your actual problem, not the one with the longest feature list.