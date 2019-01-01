AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Orca Security Platform: Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.