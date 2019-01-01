ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology. built by ARMO. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Managment CSPM, Kubernetes Security Posture Managment KSPM, Vulnerabilities Managment..

Orca Security Platform: Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.