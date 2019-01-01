Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ARMO is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by ARMO. Orca Security Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with mature Kubernetes environments should choose ARMO for its runtime visibility without the agent overhead. Its eBPF-based monitoring catches post-deployment threats that static scanners miss, while the integrated KSPM and IaC scanning reduce tool sprawl for teams already managing multiple cloud security layers. Fair warning: ARMO prioritizes continuous monitoring and threat detection over compliance reporting, so organizations primarily buying for audit trail generation or regulatory checkbox-filling will find better value in traditional CSPM vendors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in Orca Security Platform's risk prioritization engine, which surfaces exploitable vulnerabilities instead of just cataloging them. The platform covers asset discovery through continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM functions, giving you visibility into what you actually have and what's actively wrong with it. Skip this if you need deep code-level vulnerability scanning or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the hygiene layer, not response.
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks
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Common questions about comparing ARMO vs Orca Security Platform for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
ARMO: A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology. built by ARMO. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Managment CSPM, Kubernetes Security Posture Managment KSPM, Vulnerabilities Managment..
Orca Security Platform: Command your cloud with Orca to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate risks. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ARMO differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Managment CSPM, Kubernetes Security Posture Managment KSPM, Vulnerabilities Managment. Orca Security Platform differentiates with Agentless SideScanning of cloud workloads, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).
ARMO is developed by ARMO. Orca Security Platform is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ARMO and Orca Security Platform serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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