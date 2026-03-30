Introduction

AI Security Posture Management is a category that barely existed two years ago. Now it's one of the fastest-moving spaces in security tooling, and for good reason. Every enterprise is deploying LLMs, AI agents, and third-party GenAI tools faster than security teams can track them. Shadow AI is the new shadow IT, and the blast radius is bigger.

The threat surface here is specific. Prompt injection via OWASP LLM01. Training data poisoning. Model inversion attacks. Sensitive data leaking through AI agents that nobody in security approved. These aren't theoretical. They're happening in production environments right now, and most SIEMs and DLP tools weren't built to catch them.

AI SPM tools exist to close that gap. They give you visibility into what AI is running in your environment, what data it's touching, and whether it's behaving the way it should. This roundup covers seven tools worth evaluating in 2026, from purpose-built LLM security platforms to broader AI governance and observability solutions. Some are better for large enterprises with mature security programs. Others fit smaller teams that just need to know what AI is actually running on their network.

Compare AI SPM Tools Side by Side Compare AI SPM Tools Side by Side

1. Zscaler SPLX Visit Website Zscaler SPLX is a cloud-delivered AI SPM platform focused on securing LLM deployments from asset discovery through runtime protection. It stands out for its automated AI red teaming capability, which runs attacks against your LLMs using a curated attack database rather than waiting for you to find issues manually. If you're running commercial LLMs like GPT-4 or open-source models like Llama in production, this is built for that environment. Key Highlights Automated AI red teaming with an attack database, not just static config checks

Runtime guardrails for prompt injection prevention on LLM inputs and outputs

AI-BOM generation for full asset inventory of your AI supply chain

1. Zscaler SPLX Zscaler SPLX is a cloud-delivered AI SPM platform focused on securing LLM deployments from asset discovery through runtime protection. It stands out for its automated AI red teaming capability, which runs attacks against your LLMs using a curated attack database rather than waiting for you to find issues manually. If you're running commercial LLMs like GPT-4 or open-source models like Llama in production, this is built for that environment. Key Highlights Automated AI red teaming with an attack database, not just static config checks

Runtime guardrails for prompt injection prevention on LLM inputs and outputs

AI-BOM generation for full asset inventory of your AI supply chain

Agentic Radar for scanning agentic workflow security, relevant as multi-agent systems proliferate

Compliance mapping to regulatory frameworks built into the platform Visit Zscaler SPLX website

2. AI Security Posture Management Visit Website This platform covers the full AI agent lifecycle: discovery, monitoring, detection, and response. It handles SaaS-managed, device-based, and home-grown AI agents under one roof, which matters when your environment has all three. The addition of Model Context Protocol (MCP) security is notable given how quickly MCP is being adopted as an integration layer for AI agents. Key Highlights AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capability, not just posture visibility

Shadow AI detection across enterprise environments



3. Accorian Shadow AI Visit Website Accorian Shadow AI leans heavily into governance and compliance alongside technical detection. It maps to the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF, which makes it relevant if you're in a regulated industry or operating in the EU. The Governance-as-a-Service model means you get ongoing audit support, not just a one-time scan. Key Highlights Governance framework alignment with EU AI Act, ISO 42001, and NIST AI RMF

Prompt-level analysis for GenAI interactions, not just network-level visibility



4. AliasPath Visit Website AliasPath is a hybrid-deployment AI SPM option targeting startups, which is a relatively uncommon positioning in this space. Feature details are limited in public documentation, but its NIST coverage focuses on data security (PR.DS) and asset management (ID.AM). Worth evaluating if you're an early-stage company that needs AI security posture without enterprise pricing. Key Highlights Hybrid deployment model, useful when full cloud deployment isn't viable

Startup-focused sizing, rare in the AI SPM category



5. Aurva AI Observability Visit Website Aurva AI Observability takes an agentless, zero-payload approach to AI monitoring, meaning it doesn't inspect the content of your data to do its job. That's a meaningful architectural choice for organizations with strict data residency or privacy requirements. It covers shadow AI discovery, database activity monitoring, and identity security through its AccessIQ module. Key Highlights Agentless deployment with zero payload monitoring, no data leaves your environment for analysis

Database activity monitoring alongside AI observability in one platform



6. Aurva AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) Visit Website Aurva's dedicated AI-SPM product builds on the observability platform with a stronger focus on runtime protection and compliance management. It shares the agentless, zero-payload architecture but adds data discovery and classification on top of the posture management layer. If you're already using Aurva for observability, this is the natural next step. Key Highlights Runtime AI protection beyond passive monitoring

Data discovery and classification integrated with posture management



7. CultureAI Visit Website CultureAI approaches AI SPM from the human behavior angle. It monitors AI tool usage across your organization, covering 10,000+ AI tools, and includes user coaching to change behavior rather than just block it. If your biggest AI risk right now is employees pasting sensitive data into ChatGPT or using unapproved AI browser extensions, this is the tool that addresses that specific problem. Key Highlights Monitors 10,000+ AI tools including personal and enterprise accounts

AI browser extension monitoring for client-side AI usage



How to Choose the Right Tool

AI SPM is still a young category and the tools reflect that. Some are purpose-built LLM security platforms. Others are governance tools with security features bolted on. A few are really DLP or CASB tools that added AI coverage. Before you evaluate anything, get clear on what problem you're actually solving, because the right answer looks very different depending on whether you're trying to find shadow AI, protect a production LLM, or satisfy an EU AI Act audit.

Shadow AI vs. production LLM security: If your primary concern is employees using unauthorized AI tools, CultureAI or the shadow AI detection features in Accorian and Aurva are the right starting point. If you're securing LLMs you've deployed in production, you need runtime guardrails and red teaming capabilities like those in Zscaler SPLX.

Agentic AI coverage: Multi-agent systems using frameworks like LangChain or AutoGPT, and integration layers like MCP, create attack surfaces that traditional AI SPM tools weren't built for. Check whether the tool explicitly covers agentic workflows before assuming it does.

Deployment constraints: Agentless and zero-payload architectures matter if you have strict data residency requirements or can't install agents on every endpoint. Aurva's approach is worth examining here. Hybrid deployment options like AliasPath matter if you can't go fully cloud.

Regulatory alignment: If you're subject to the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, or need NIST AI RMF mapping, verify that compliance coverage is built into the platform and not just a checkbox in the marketing materials. Accorian Shadow AI is the most explicit about this.

Team size and operational overhead: A three-person security team can't operationalize a platform that requires constant tuning. Look at how much manual configuration is required post-deployment and whether the tool surfaces actionable findings or just raw data.

Detection vs. response: Most tools in this list are strong on detection and posture visibility. Fewer have genuine response capabilities. If you need AI Detection and Response (AIDR) rather than just monitoring, that narrows the field significantly.

Integration with existing stack: None of the tools listed have published integration details, which is a yellow flag. Before committing, verify how the tool connects to your existing SIEM, SOAR, or cloud security platform. An AI SPM tool that can't send alerts to Splunk or Sentinel creates more work, not less.

Vendor maturity and roadmap: This category is moving fast. A tool that covers GPT-4 and Llama today may not cover the next generation of models or agentic frameworks six months from now. Ask vendors specifically about their roadmap for emerging AI architectures before signing a contract.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI SPM and how is it different from traditional CSPM? AI SPM (AI Security Posture Management) focuses specifically on the risks introduced by AI systems: LLMs, AI agents, training data pipelines, and model behavior. Traditional CSPM covers cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. AI SPM covers things like prompt injection exposure, shadow AI usage, model access controls, and compliance with AI-specific regulations like the EU AI Act. Do I need an AI SPM tool if I already have a CASB or DLP solution? What is shadow AI and why does it matter for security teams? How do AI SPM tools handle prompt injection detection? Are these tools relevant for companies using third-party AI APIs rather than self-hosted models? What should I look for in an AI SPM tool if I'm subject to the EU AI Act?

Conclusion

AI SPM is not a nice-to-have in 2026. If you're running LLMs, deploying AI agents, or operating in an environment where employees have access to dozens of AI tools, you have an attack surface that your existing stack probably isn't covering. The tools in this list represent the current state of the market: some mature, some early-stage, all moving fast. Start by defining your actual threat model. Shadow AI visibility, production LLM protection, and regulatory compliance are three different problems that point to different tools. Pick the one that solves your most pressing problem first, then build from there.