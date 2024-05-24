Zscaler IoT and OT Security
Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access
Zscaler IoT and OT Security
Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access
Zscaler IoT and OT Security Description
Zscaler IoT and OT Security is a platform designed to secure operational technology systems and Internet of Things devices through zero trust principles. The solution addresses security challenges in Industry 4.0 environments where IoT and OT devices create expanded attack surfaces. The platform provides device discovery and classification capabilities using AI and machine learning-powered behavioral identity and risk classification to identify and tag all IoT/OT devices across an organization. It implements network segmentation by isolating each device into a "network of one" without requiring firewalls, agents, or exposed ports. The solution enables secure connectivity for IoT/OT devices to both internet resources and private applications. It includes privileged remote access capabilities for third-party vendors and remote users to manage OT equipment with cybersecurity and governance controls. The platform aims to prevent lateral threat movement and ransomware attacks by eliminating traditional network architectures that allow malware to spread from connected devices to critical applications or OT assets. It replaces legacy security technologies including VPNs, firewalls, network access control agents, and proprietary switches. Zscaler IoT and OT Security operates as part of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, providing visibility and control across branches, campuses, factories, and other operational environments where IoT and OT devices are deployed.
Zscaler IoT and OT Security FAQ
Common questions about Zscaler IoT and OT Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zscaler IoT and OT Security is Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access developed by Zscaler. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Device Discovery.
