Memcyco Fraud and ATO Prevention: Fraud and ATO prevention platform with real-time website spoofing detection. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time account takeover detection, Website cloning detection, Website spoofing fraud prevention..

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection: Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of website impersonation attempts and attacks, Identification of users who clicked links to fake sites or entered sensitive data, Device DNA technology for continuous user access while blocking threat actors..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.