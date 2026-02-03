Memcyco Anti-Fraud Solution: Real-time fraud prevention for loyalty account takeovers and phishing attacks. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time loyalty account takeover detection, Pre-login anomaly detection, Spoofed domain and fake website detection..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.