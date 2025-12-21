Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Link11: EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Network DDoS Protection, NetFlow DDoS Analyzer, Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.