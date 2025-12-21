Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Link11 is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Link11. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Europe handling sustained DDoS campaigns will get the most from Link11 because its flat-rate pricing removes the per-attack billing trap that bleeds budgets during sustained assaults. The platform's multi-terabit capacity and NetFlow-based detection handle volumetric attacks at network edge without requiring constant tuning, and GDPR-native EU infrastructure eliminates data residency friction for regulated industries. Skip this if you need global anycast failover or are heavily invested in US-only threat intelligence feeds; Link11's strength is regional depth, not planetary scale.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Link11 for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Link11: EU-based DDoS protection and web application security platform. built by Link11. Core capabilities include Network DDoS Protection, NetFlow DDoS Analyzer, Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Link11 differentiates with Network DDoS Protection, NetFlow DDoS Analyzer, Web Application and API Protection (WAAP).
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Link11 is developed by Link11. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Link11 serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS, DNS Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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