Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Doppel Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Doppel. ZeroFox Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders protecting brand reputation and executive teams from social engineering will find Doppel Platform's strength in connecting fragmented attacks across channels into actionable campaigns rather than alerting on isolated threats. The platform monitors 100M+ daily signals across web, social, ads, messaging, and dark web while its AI triage surfaces what actually matters, which addresses the detection-to-response gap most tools leave open. This works best for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated brand or executive protection mandates; smaller teams without that focus will overpay for monitoring breadth they don't need.
Security teams protecting brand reputation and executive visibility across social media and the broader internet will get the most from ZeroFox Protection, which monitors 180+ platforms and catches impersonation and deepfakes that traditional perimeter tools completely miss. The automated takedown capability through its Global Disruption Network means threats disappear without waiting for manual coordination with platforms. Skip this if your priority is internal asset discovery or endpoint protection; ZeroFox is external-only and won't help you map what's running inside your network.
AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks
Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats
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Common questions about comparing Doppel Platform vs ZeroFox Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Doppel Platform: AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks. built by Doppel. Core capabilities include Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents..
ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Doppel Platform differentiates with Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents. ZeroFox Protection differentiates with Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring.
Doppel Platform is developed by Doppel. ZeroFox Protection is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Doppel Platform and ZeroFox Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Executive Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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