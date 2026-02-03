Doppel Platform: AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks. built by Doppel. Core capabilities include Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents..

ZeroFox Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Brand protection across 180+ digital platforms, Executive impersonation and deepfake detection, Domain and subdomain monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.