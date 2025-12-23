Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

Doppel Platform: AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks. built by Doppel. Core capabilities include Threat Graph connecting spoofed domains, fake profiles, ads, and messaging into unified campaigns, Multi-channel monitoring across web, social media, ads, messaging, email, app stores, and dark web, AI-driven threat detection and triage using LLM agents..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.