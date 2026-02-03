Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..

Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.