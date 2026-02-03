Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Parasoft Security for Rust is a free static application security testing tool by Parasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
Rust teams building systems where memory safety is a given but API misuse and injection flaws are still live risks should use Parasoft Security for Rust; it catches OWASP Top 10 violations at commit time before they reach staging. The free tier removes cost friction for adoption, and the policy dashboards let you actually track whether developers are fixing findings rather than ignoring them. Skip this if you need cross-language scanning or if your Rust codebase is small enough that Clippy's built-in checks already catch your threat model.
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
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Common questions about comparing Corgea AI-Native SAST vs Parasoft Security for Rust for your static application security testing needs.
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Corgea AI-Native SAST differentiates with AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection. Parasoft Security for Rust differentiates with OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics.
Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. Parasoft Security for Rust is developed by Parasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Corgea AI-Native SAST and Parasoft Security for Rust serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Sast, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Corgea AI-Native SAST is Commercial while Parasoft Security for Rust is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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