Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs Corgea AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks. Corgea AI-Native SAST differentiates with AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and Corgea AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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