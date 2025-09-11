Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is a commercial sspm tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace across multiple client environments will get immediate value from ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment because it automates the tedious permission audits and configuration drift detection that consume security staff time without adding insight. The tool maps findings directly to GDPR and HIPAA controls, cutting the compliance mapping work in half on intake calls. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party Google Workspace apps for critical workflows; the app security analysis exists but isn't the primary strength here.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment: Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment differentiates with Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools, both cover Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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