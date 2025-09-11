Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..

ConnectSecure Google Workspace Assessment: Security assessment tool for Google Workspace configurations and permissions. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Configuration analysis across Google Workspace services, Risk-based reporting with severity indicators, Security posture overview against best practices..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.