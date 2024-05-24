Centraleyes GRC as a Service Logo

Centraleyes GRC as a Service

by Centraleyes

GRC platform with managed services providing certified experts for compliance

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Audit
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Centraleyes GRC as a Service Description

Centraleyes GRC as a Service is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that combines software with access to certified GRC experts. The service provides organizations with GRC management capabilities without requiring internal hiring of specialized staff. The platform includes automated risk assessment and remediation capabilities, with prioritized remediation steps and real-time progress monitoring. It features a dynamic risk register that identifies and quantifies both inherent and residual risks, combining automated inputs with custom risk scenarios. Compliance management is supported through scoring across multiple frameworks, with over 50 built-in compliance standards available for benchmarking. The platform uses intelligent mapping to allow data to be input once and applied across different frameworks. Data collection is streamlined through collaborative questionnaires that reduce manual input requirements. The system provides business-ready reporting with executive summaries and visual presentations. The service model includes flexible consulting options, on-demand expertise, strategic check-ins, and continuous advisory services. The platform is designed for rapid onboarding, adapting to organizational structures and enabling users to launch risk assessments quickly. Organizations can manage GRC processes through the platform while receiving support from Centraleyes-trained specialists who function as an extension of internal teams.

Centraleyes GRC as a Service FAQ

Common questions about Centraleyes GRC as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Centraleyes GRC as a Service is GRC platform with managed services providing certified experts for compliance developed by Centraleyes. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit.

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