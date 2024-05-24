Cura Software Solutions Description

Cura Software Solutions provides a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform designed to unify fragmented processes into a single configurable system. The platform supports end-to-end oversight across multiple GRC functions within organizations. The software includes modules for enterprise risk management, operational risk management, business continuity planning, incident management, policy management, compliance management, risk-based audit, regulatory compliance, and enterprise legal management. The platform also incorporates data analytics and predictive analytics capabilities. The system features automated workflows, real-time dashboards, and centralized data management to enable collaboration across departments. It aligns risk assessments, compliance tracking, and audit activities with organizational objectives. Cura offers deployment options on both cloud and on-premise infrastructure. The platform is configurable to support purpose-built GRC solutions tailored to different regions and organizational requirements. The company has completed over 350 implementations globally across various industries. The platform has received recognition from IRMSA, TT100, and GRC 20/20 for technology and risk management capabilities.