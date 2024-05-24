Cura Software Solutions Logo

Cura Software Solutions

GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cura Software Solutions Description

Cura Software Solutions provides a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform designed to unify fragmented processes into a single configurable system. The platform supports end-to-end oversight across multiple GRC functions within organizations. The software includes modules for enterprise risk management, operational risk management, business continuity planning, incident management, policy management, compliance management, risk-based audit, regulatory compliance, and enterprise legal management. The platform also incorporates data analytics and predictive analytics capabilities. The system features automated workflows, real-time dashboards, and centralized data management to enable collaboration across departments. It aligns risk assessments, compliance tracking, and audit activities with organizational objectives. Cura offers deployment options on both cloud and on-premise infrastructure. The platform is configurable to support purpose-built GRC solutions tailored to different regions and organizational requirements. The company has completed over 350 implementations globally across various industries. The platform has received recognition from IRMSA, TT100, and GRC 20/20 for technology and risk management capabilities.

Cura Software Solutions FAQ

Common questions about Cura Software Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cura Software Solutions is GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and policy management developed by Cura Software Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Business Continuity, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox