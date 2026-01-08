Diligent AI
AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, compliance, and audit management
Diligent AI Description
Diligent Diligent AI is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that centralizes board governance, risk management, compliance, and audit activities. The platform serves over 25,000 customers across 130 countries, including 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform provides board management capabilities including board material centralization, meeting preparation tools, and decision-making support. It offers AI-enhanced features to surface key questions and insights from materials, identify risks and opportunities, and maintain audit trails for decisions. The system integrates governance, compliance, risk, and audit functions into a unified view. It provides consolidated risk visibility across the organization to support board-level decision-making. The platform is designed to scale for organizations of various sizes, from lean teams to large enterprises. Diligent has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools. The platform maintains ratings of 4.4/5 on G2 and 8.6/10 on TrustRadius. The company has nearly 30 years of experience in board and governance technology. The platform includes enterprise-grade security features and supports global operations with local expertise across multiple countries. It offers flexible pricing models to accommodate different organizational needs and growth stages.
