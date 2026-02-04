Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Threat and Response is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Claroty Platform is a commercial cps protection tool by Claroty. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hospital networks, manufacturing floors, and medical device environments need Asimily Threat and Response because it actually understands OT/IoMT anomalies instead of forcing industrial devices into IT detection rules. The platform's FDA recall detection and 100+ threat intelligence sources built specifically for connected medical and industrial assets separate it from generic IoT tools, and automated quarantine with packet capture gives you forensic teeth when incidents happen. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with a handful of IoT endpoints; the OT-specific tuning will feel like overkill.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams need Claroty Platform because it actually finds and inventories OT assets without stopping production lines, which most IT-first tools fail at. The passive network monitoring and AI-driven device library cover ID.AM and DE.CM across industrial, IoT, and healthcare environments simultaneously; active safe queries let you interrogate devices without triggering alarms. Skip this if your threat model is purely IT-side or if you need strong incident response automation; Claroty prioritizes visibility and exposure management over recovery workflows.
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Threat and Response vs Claroty Platform for your cps protection needs.
Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..
Claroty Platform: Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Threat and Response differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation. Claroty Platform differentiates with Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery.
Asimily Threat and Response is developed by Asimily. Claroty Platform is developed by Claroty. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Threat and Response and Claroty Platform serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools, both cover Network Segmentation, Healthcare. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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