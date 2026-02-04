Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..

Claroty Platform: Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.