Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..

Zscaler IoT and OT Security: Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.