Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Threat and Response is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Zscaler IoT and OT Security is a commercial cps protection tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting hospital networks, manufacturing floors, and medical device environments need Asimily Threat and Response because it actually understands OT/IoMT anomalies instead of forcing industrial devices into IT detection rules. The platform's FDA recall detection and 100+ threat intelligence sources built specifically for connected medical and industrial assets separate it from generic IoT tools, and automated quarantine with packet capture gives you forensic teeth when incidents happen. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with a handful of IoT endpoints; the OT-specific tuning will feel like overkill.
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT and OT networks will see immediate value in Zscaler IoT and OT Security's agentless device discovery and segmentation, which bypasses the usual firmware compatibility headaches that plague traditional firewall-based approaches. The platform's zero trust segmentation without agents covers both ID.AM asset management and PR.AA access control, two areas where most OT shops have critical blind spots. Skip this if your environment is heavily air-gapped or your vendors won't tolerate cloud-based visibility; the cloud deployment model is a feature for most, a non-starter for some.
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Threat and Response vs Zscaler IoT and OT Security for your cps protection needs.
Asimily Threat and Response: Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation..
Zscaler IoT and OT Security: Zero trust security platform for IoT/OT device discovery, segmentation & access. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Threat and Response differentiates with Real-time anomaly detection for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Threat detection using 100+ sources including EPSS and KEV, Automated device quarantine and network segmentation. Zscaler IoT and OT Security differentiates with AI/ML-powered device discovery and classification, Behavioral identity and risk classification for IoT/OT devices, Zero trust device segmentation without agents or firewalls.
Asimily Threat and Response is developed by Asimily. Zscaler IoT and OT Security is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Threat and Response and Zscaler IoT and OT Security serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools, both cover IOT Security, Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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