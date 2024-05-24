Anecdotes Custom Frameworks Description

Anecdotes Custom Frameworks is a compliance management solution that enables organizations to create and manage custom compliance frameworks tailored to specific regulatory requirements or business needs. The product uses AI to automatically map requirements to controls, eliminating manual mapping work typically required when implementing custom frameworks. The solution addresses three primary use cases: auditor-specific requirements with custom controls, internal frameworks for enterprises to standardize GRC requirements across teams, and customer audit frameworks for security review processes. The platform operates through a three-stage process. First, users create their list of controls based on their specific needs. Second, the AI automatically maps requirements to those controls, with options to accept recommendations in bulk or review individually. Third, the system enables continuous monitoring through automated evidence collection, integrating custom frameworks with existing GRC programs. The cross-mapping capability allows custom frameworks to function alongside out-of-the-box frameworks within the same GRC program. This eliminates siloed compliance efforts and reduces duplicate work by connecting custom controls to existing monitoring and evidence collection processes. The product is designed for compliance teams, internal audit teams, and GRC professionals who need to manage frameworks beyond standard compliance certifications like SOC 2, ISO 27001, or industry-specific regulations.