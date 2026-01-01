Vanta HITRUST CSF Logo

Vanta HITRUST CSF

Automates HITRUST CSF compliance with evidence collection and certification.

Vanta HITRUST CSF is a compliance management platform that automates the process of achieving HITRUST certification. The product supports e1, i1, and r2 assessment types through a partnership with HITRUST. The platform automates evidence collection through integrations with cloud services and other systems. It provides cross-mapping capabilities that allow shared evidence to be applied across multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and NIST Cybersecurity Framework, reducing duplicate work when pursuing multiple certifications. The product integrates with HITRUST's MyCSF audit portal through a two-way sync that allows users to scope requirements and push evidence between Vanta and MyCSF. This integration eliminates duplicate uploads during the assessment process. Vanta connects users with HITRUST assessor partners including Baker Tilly, Armanino, and Aprio to conduct validated assessments. The platform includes centralized tracking for HITRUST CSF requirements and evidence, vendor risk management capabilities for supply chain requirements, and issue management functionality to identify and track remediation of control-related issues. The product incorporates AI features for control mapping, policy importing and summarization, SLA remediation, and an interactive policy chatbot. It provides structured evidence organization for audit reviews and maintains visibility into compliance status across requirements.

Vanta HITRUST CSF is Automates HITRUST CSF compliance with evidence collection and certification. developed by Vanta. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

