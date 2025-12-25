Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..

Apptega Risk Manager: GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact..

Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.