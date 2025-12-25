Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Allgress Risk Register is a commercial it risk management tool by Allgress. Apptega Risk Manager is a commercial it risk management tool by Apptega. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best it risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams need a tool that actually tracks risk ownership across business units instead of letting remediation fall into gaps, and Allgress Risk Register does this through standardized workflows and cross-module escalation from compliance, incident, and vulnerability teams. The platform covers NIST GV.RM and GV.OV functions, meaning it forces you to document risk appetite upfront and feeds monitoring results back into strategy adjustments rather than becoming a static spreadsheet. Skip this if your organization treats risk registration as a one-time audit requirement; Allgress assumes continuous tracking and active ownership, which takes discipline to maintain.
MSPs and mid-market security teams managing risk across multiple client environments should choose Apptega Risk Manager for its multi-tenant architecture and real-time risk scoring that actually surfaces which risks matter most instead of treating them as a flat list. The platform covers the full NIST CSF 2.0 risk management cycle from strategy through assessment to continuous improvement, with built-in remediation tracking that keeps ownership visible across dispersed teams. Skip this if you need a risk tool that also handles threat modeling or supply chain risk scoring; Apptega is narrower and better because of it.
Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks
GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Allgress Risk Register vs Apptega Risk Manager for your it risk management needs.
Allgress Risk Register: Centralized risk register for tracking, prioritizing, and managing risks. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact..
Apptega Risk Manager: GRC risk management platform for MSPs and in-house security teams. built by Apptega. Core capabilities include Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact..
Both serve the IT Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Allgress Risk Register differentiates with Centralized risk register for all organizational risks, Real-time risk status tracking and monitoring, Risk scoring and prioritization based on likelihood and impact. Apptega Risk Manager differentiates with Centralized risk register with sort, filter, and prioritization capabilities, Real-time risk scoring based on impact, likelihood, and response type, Visual dashboards and heat maps showing risk by severity, framework, or monetary impact.
Allgress Risk Register is developed by Allgress. Apptega Risk Manager is developed by Apptega. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Allgress Risk Register and Apptega Risk Manager serve similar IT Risk Management use cases: both are IT Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox