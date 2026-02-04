Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud Unity is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure should evaluate Commvault Cloud Unity primarily for its identity system backup and cyber recovery capabilities, which address the gap most backup vendors ignore. The platform covers all six critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset management through incident recovery, with particular strength in the RC.RP recovery execution domain where ransomware playbooks and real-time restoration matter most. Skip this if your priority is detection over recovery, or if you need native cloud-only simplicity without inheriting Commvault's on-premises operational complexity.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Commvault Cloud Unity for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Commvault Cloud Unity: Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data discovery and protection, Real-time data governance, Identity system backup and restoration..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Commvault Cloud Unity differentiates with Data discovery and protection, Real-time data governance, Identity system backup and restoration.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Cloud Unity is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Commvault Cloud Unity serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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