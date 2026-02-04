Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Commvault Cloud Unity: Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Data discovery and protection, Real-time data governance, Identity system backup and restoration..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.