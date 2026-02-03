Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Fable Security Platform: Human risk management platform for behavior change and security awareness. built by Fable Security. Core capabilities include Risk engine that quantifies employee risk from thousands of signals, Behavioral analysis to identify security hygiene and compliance issues, AI-generated personalized security briefings and interventions..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.