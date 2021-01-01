Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. Digital Type is a commercial human risk management tool by TNK. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Startup security teams managing insider risk without dedicated headcount should start with Digital Type, since its behavioral science layer catches risky user patterns that traditional access controls miss. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and deployment takes weeks not months on cloud infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep forensics or incident response automation; Digital Type is built for prevention and early warning, not post-breach investigation.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs Digital Type for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Digital Type: Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,. built by TNK. Core capabilities include Analytics Dashboard, Sentiment Analysis, Digital Behaviour..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. Digital Type differentiates with Analytics Dashboard, Sentiment Analysis, Digital Behaviour.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. Digital Type is developed by TNK founded in 2021-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and Digital Type serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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