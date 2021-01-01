Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..

Digital Type: Cybersecurity platform combining human risk assessment with behavioural science,. built by TNK. Core capabilities include Analytics Dashboard, Sentiment Analysis, Digital Behaviour..

Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.