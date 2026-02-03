Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial human risk management tool by Adaptive Security. OutThink Human Risk Intelligence is a commercial human risk management tool by OutThink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best human risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence
Security leaders managing phishing and insider risk across distributed teams will find OutThink Human Risk Intelligence most valuable for its behavioral scoring that surfaces which employees actually pose risk, not just who clicked a link. The platform covers NIST PR.AT and ID.RA functions through integrated phishing simulation and organizational risk mapping, letting you quantify human risk the way you quantify technical risk. Skip this if your organization lacks basic security awareness infrastructure or needs conditional access automation; OutThink's planned feature roadmap suggests that capability is still incoming.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Human risk intelligence platform quantifying cybersecurity human risk
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs OutThink Human Risk Intelligence for your human risk management needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
OutThink Human Risk Intelligence: Human risk intelligence platform quantifying cybersecurity human risk. built by OutThink. Core capabilities include Granular user threat and risk scorecards, Real-world behavior insights from security system integration, Organizational risk breakdown visualization..
Both serve the Human Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Risk differentiates with Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location. OutThink Human Risk Intelligence differentiates with Granular user threat and risk scorecards, Real-world behavior insights from security system integration, Organizational risk breakdown visualization.
Adaptive Security Risk is developed by Adaptive Security. OutThink Human Risk Intelligence is developed by OutThink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Risk and OutThink Human Risk Intelligence serve similar Human Risk Management use cases: both are Human Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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